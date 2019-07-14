Politics Now: 7/13/2019

This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius: Nevada leaders are once again outraged at the Department of Energy, this time for incorrectly classifying shipments of radioactive waste sent to the Nevada National Security Site; Nevada democrats unveil how their virtual caucus will work; The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy interviews Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore about the job; Dan Schwartz announces his plan to challenge Susie Lee for her congressional seat; and former Nye County Sheriff Tony Demeo passes away.