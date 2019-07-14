8 news now politics now

Politics Now: 7/13/2019

News
Posted: / Updated:

This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius: Nevada leaders are once again outraged at the Department of Energy, this time for incorrectly classifying shipments of radioactive waste sent to the Nevada National Security Site; Nevada democrats unveil how their virtual caucus will work; The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy interviews Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore about the job; Dan Schwartz announces his plan to challenge Susie Lee for her congressional seat; and former Nye County Sheriff Tony Demeo passes away.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories