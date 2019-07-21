Politics Now: 7/20/2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica report that at least 14 cities in Alaska have employed police officers whose criminal records should have prevented them from being hired under state law.

The news organizations reported Saturday that they found more than 34 officers who should have been ineligible for these jobs. They say that In all but three cases, the police hires were never reported by the city governments to the state's Department of Public Safety, as required.