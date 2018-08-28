Congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian accused of illegal activity in 1990s Video

Documents recently obtained by 8NewsNow show congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian was accused of illegally signing a customer up for long-distance phone service without that person's permission in 1994.

That prompted the federal communications commission to levy a 40-thousand dollar fine against the company Tarkanian was working for at the time.

These allegations against Tarkanian surfaced in a lawsuit he filed himself in 1996.

Tarkanian claimed in his lawsuit he was owed money by excel communications, a multi-level marketing company that hired independent agents to sell long-distance phone service in a deregulated market.

Tarkanian joined the company in 1994 but was dismissed at some point after that. He sued, saying the company had failed to make good on what it owed him, not only for selling phone service but also for recruiting other independent agents.

In its reply, excel demanded arbitration and accused Tarkanian of improper conduct. According to the document:

Tarkanian's lawsuit against excel was resolved in September 1996. After Tarkanian, himself sought a dismissal with prejudice, which means the action could not be re-filed.

In a statement released to 8 news now today, Tarkanian flatly denied the charges. The statement reads:

Almost three decades ago, I was owed money by a big company where I did work as an independent contractor. After I sued them, the company made blatantly false accusations in an attempt to avoid paying me the money that I was owed. Bringing up a 23-year-old lawsuit is a desperate attempt to distract voters.

Tarkanian has come under scrutiny earlier in the campaign because of a complex series of transactions in which he transferred money from a youth basketball charity he runs to a previous campaign for office, and ultimately to a company he controls, where the funds were used to pay down his mortgage.

Tarkanian was not charged or fined in connection with those transactions and said they were legitimate transactions made to repay money he'd previously loaned to his business entities.