Politics Now: 06/22/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius: We talk with freshman Republican Assemblyman Tom Roberts, who is now co-deputy minority leader, and freshman Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy about their first session and being in the super-minority.

Plus, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announces he is joining the state with a prominent law firm to sue manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.

Patrick Walker delves into how extra money for school safety may end up being spent, and how will ramped-up deportations announced by President Donald Trump work?