Politics Now: 7/20/2019

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius moderates a debate with KXNT radio host Alan Stock from the right, and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus from the left. This week's topics: in honor of the 50th anniversary of man walking on the moon, what is the future of the space program, how much should we spend on it, and what places should we try to go; racism allegations are flying around Washington, D.C. after President Donald Trump goes after 4 new congresswoman dubbed "The Squad", and "The Squad" levels racism allegations at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.