Politics Now: 8/26/2018

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 10:06 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 10:51 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - This week on Politics Now: A judge throws out a lawsuit against Attorney General Adam Laxalt over the gun background check initiative, Steve Sebelius fact check ads in heavy rotation in the race for Governor, and NextGen talks about their millennial recruitment efforts in Nevada. 

