Trump celebrates 1-year anniversary of ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’ initiative

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Trump is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his Pledge to America’s Workers initiative. It was created to help boost the American workforce by expanding training opportunities.

Tim Gros said he’s living proof that”earn while you learn” programs work. He recently graduated from a Louisiana chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.



“It’s important to keep people skilled, trained and retrained and fill that gap” said Gros.



During a celebration at the White House, President Trump touted the accomplishment’s of the administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers”. The program encourages companies to invest in their employees.

“Companies can train so much better than governments,” said President Trump.



The national unemployment rate has reached a nearly 50 year low. Administration officials said that’s a sign that initiatives like the “Pledge to America’s Workers” are working.

“In the last 14 months over 70% of the people who have found employment were out of the work force. They had been on the sideline, checked out. But are coming back in,” said Alex Azar, Health and Human Services Secretary.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the past year hundreds of American employers have committed millions to education and development opportunities. He said companies and federal leaders must play a role in making sure America has a skilled workforce.

“We need to keep across our economy making sure we are helping people to move toward independence,” Azar said. “It’s possible, just push through and get it done. It’s an investment in yourself that you can’t take away.”

Gros said he’s grateful investments in his career paid off and he hopes it can do the same for others.