8 news now politics now

WEB EXTRA: Assem. Tom Roberts and Assem. Melissa Hardy

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For republicans in the Nevada state Assembly, being in a super-minority during the legislative session left them without too many options.

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker sits down with Assemblyman Tom Roberts, who is now co-deputy minority leader, and Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy to look at the session and what they liked and didn’t like. Roberts also talks about the importance of winning a few seats back for republicans and getting out of the super-minority, plus what happened at the end of the session with the modified business tax that was about to sunset.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story