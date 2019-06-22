WEB EXTRA: Assem. Tom Roberts and Assem. Melissa Hardy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For republicans in the Nevada state Assembly, being in a super-minority during the legislative session left them without too many options.

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker sits down with Assemblyman Tom Roberts, who is now co-deputy minority leader, and Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy to look at the session and what they liked and didn’t like. Roberts also talks about the importance of winning a few seats back for republicans and getting out of the super-minority, plus what happened at the end of the session with the modified business tax that was about to sunset.