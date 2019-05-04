WEB EXTRA: (D) Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius interviews Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

She is a motivational speaker and self help author, and is one of 21 democrats running for president.

Williamson answers questions about what separates her from other candidates, why she thinks America should apologize for slavery and pay for reparations, gun safety measures she wants to see passed, her foreign policy and plans to create a “Department of peace building,” and why she thinks public funding of presidential candidates is needed going forward.