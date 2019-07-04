WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate, Rep. Seth Moulton shares discusses immigration, veteran affairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Massachusetts Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Seth Moulton is in Las Vegas this week. He’s spending two days in the Silver State, and he’s one of four presidential candidates visiting the valley this week. The others: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ and Bernie Sanders, D-VT.

Nevada is one of the four early primary states, which means Las Vegas will continue seeing a host of candidates stumping.

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker sat down with Moulton to discuss immigration, veteran affairs, foreign policy and the version of the Green New Deal he has signed on to.