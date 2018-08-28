WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 8/26/2018
LAS VEGAS - KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus debate issues from the right and the left. This week's topics: Manafort and Cohen legal troubles: What does it mean for Nevada candidates? And if a lawsuit over gun background checks being thrown out vindicates Adam Laxalt.
