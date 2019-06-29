WEB EXTRA: NV Attorney General’s office vs. Robocallers

Just last month alone, Americans received 4.7 Billion robocalls, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Nevada’s Attorney General is joining an effort with other states and the federal government to track down and prosecute the annoying spammers. Senior Deputy Attorney General Laura Tucker with the state’s Consumer Protection Division talks to Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius about Nevada’s part in it, the most common scams they hear about, and what people need do know to protect themselves.

File a complaint with the FTC here –> https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/?utm_source=takeaction#crnt&panel1-1

File a complaint with Nevada’s Attorney General here –> http://ag.nv.gov/About/Consumer_Protection/Bureau_of_Consumer_Protection/

Read these tips on how to deal with scammers and robocallers –> https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0060-10-things-you-can-do-avoid-fraud