WEB EXTRA: Sen. Cory Booker, 7/6/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker sits down with democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker.

The topics include immigration reform and the situation at the border, using executive orders on DACA, criminal justice reform and Nevada’s efforts at it, healthcare and how medicare-for-all mixes with the private insurance plans.

Booker also lays out why he thinks he can win the Nevada caucus with a good ground game and the help of some family that live in Las Vegas, including his mother.