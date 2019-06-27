Prosecutors: Jury should hear Vegas shooting ammunition case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A Tuesday court filing leaves the decision to a judge.

Douglas Haig’s lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing jurors can’t fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and over 850 were injured in October 2017.

Haig isn’t accused of the shooting.

Prosecutors say his fingerprints were found on bullets in the high-rise hotel suite where the gunman shot into a concert crowd.

Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his Mesa, Arizona, home.

His trial is scheduled for Aug. 12

