PTSD Awareness Day marked across Las Vegas

It has been almost 19 months since a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival in the worst mass shooting in modern American history. While physical wounds heal with time, emotional scars are still fresh for many.

June 27th is National PTSD Awareness Day. It’s a day to remember the signs and symptoms of post-traumatic stress, to remind anyone suffering that it’s OK to not be OK, and to director survivors to professional help.

For survivors of the 1 October attack, much of that help comes from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. The group has hosted a variety of events for the community and looks to do more.

The Resiliency Center is trying something new today in honor of PTSD Awareness Day, hosting a painting party for survivors, first responders, and their families.

The painting party is from 6-8 p.m. at the Clark County Fire Department training center at 4425 West Tropicana. It is free to attend, but you are asked to register through the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center Facebook page.

Experts say many people are only just now realizing the effects of PTSD from 1 October, more than a year-and-a-half after the attacks.

“There are people who are just now realizing that it is time to deal and cope with (PTSD),” said Terri Keener, the behavioral health coordinator at the Resiliency Center. “There is setback, forward movement. It is different for everyone.”