Quilt exhibit in honor of 1 October survivors unveiled at Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

LAS VEGAS - A new exhibit stitched together from volunteers in dedication to the survivor of the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on October 1 is on display at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The exhibit is called "Quilts for Vegas," and there are about 250 quilts on display.

Shortly after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurred, the Modern Quilt Guild put out a call on social media asking for materials to make the quilts.

They received boxes of whole quilts and bits and pieces from across the country; even as far as Switzerland.

Each quilt has a heart in its design, but each one is also very unique; much like everyone's story that tragic day.

Guild members across the country worked together to complete the quilts for survivors and those impacted by the shooting:

"We just want them to know that Las Vegas is very sorry for what happened," said Mary Sprenger, a member of the Las Vegas Modern Quilts Guild. "We'd like to give them comfort anyway that we can. We just hope that they'll feel some warmth that comes from Las Vegas."

During this exhibit, survivors and family members who are registered with the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will have a chance to get one of the quilts in a raffle.

Sign-ups are happening at the center.



