Raider Hall of Famer, renaissance man dedicates time to philanthropy

Miracle Flights flies’ kids with rare life-altering conditions across the world for medical treatment.

An NFL Hall of Fame reason for Raider legend Marcus Allen to get involved for one person in Las Vegas. Philanthropy fills Allen’s life and a man remembered for his play on the gridiron, who rushed for 12,000 yards and is also fond of the gift of flight.

Allen was at the headquarters of Miracle Flights Friday recording a public service announcement beside one of the recipients.

8 News Now sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story on a one-on-one with the gridiron great.