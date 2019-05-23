Raiders Stadium construction triggering area optimism

Raiders Stadium construction triggering area growth

LAS VEGAS - Progress comes in all shapes and sizes for the construction workers on the Raider’s Stadium site.

The progression is seeing steel beams in the air for the local business owners and it's triggering more dollars into their pockets. Real estate developers and locals, who want to spend money on a worthy product, collaborated at The Orleans Hotel Wednesday with ideas being shared with optimism.

The colossal construction project is expected to be the rising community tide that lifts all ships, property value, and community morale.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.