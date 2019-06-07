‘Red Ball Express’ truck driver remembers the Battle of Normandy

While many mourn those, who paid the ultimate price 75 years ago Wednesday night, we also celebrate the few heroes from that infamous day who are still with us.

Nowadays, Lawrence Reese spends most of his time at the Avenir Memory Care in Summerlin.

“They called me and said we want you,” said Reese.

Reese admits he doesn’t remember much these days. But he does remember the Battle of Normandy.

“I had about 5 or 6 friends that I served with, that got killed. That’s right. I remember that real well,” he said.

During the Battle of Normandy, most of the Red Ball Express truck drivers were African American. This was one vital area they could serve in, Reese was one of them.

“That hand’s been broken twice in that war,” Reese said. “I was scared. Any time you’re in a war you are scared. You just have to protect yourself and that’s what I did.”

Reese lives today to honor them.

“You run into a lot of bad things and you bypass it. You go around it and come back in and keep going and you’ll live a good life,” he said. “I lived a good life.”

Reese said the first thing that he did when the war was over was to go and visit his mother.