Red Rock fire causing hazy conditions in Las Vegas Valley BLM Video

LAS VEGAS - A thick haze is lingering over the Las Vegas Valley which has caused an Air Quality Advisory for the valley.

Experts say the haze is from the smoke and ozone from the Pine Creek Canyon fire at Red Rock National Conservation Area.

The conditions can cause health problems for sensitive groups such as people with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, children, and senior citizens.

Tips to stay healthy throughout the advisory include limiting outdoor activities. If you do have to go outside, try to limit that to mornings and evenings.

When it comes to exercise experts suggest a less intense activity, such as walking instead of jogging.

The advisory goes for being indoors as well. People are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed and crank up the air conditioner which will filter out the smoke.

Also, it’s a good time to change those air conditioning filters.

To help reduce the amount of ozone, keep the car maintained, and fill up on gas after sunset, when temperatures are cooler. Try to not spill any gas and don't top off your tank.

Try to combine your errands into one trip or try to use public transit or carpool.