Report details fatal DUI crash involving grandson of fmr. Las Vegas mayor

A Metro Police arrest report released Tuesday afternoon describes the details of what happened in the moments leading up to a fatal DUI crash involving the grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor.

8 News NOW learned Scott Gragon’s first blood test showed a blood alcohol content of .147.

Police say on May 30, Gragson, 53, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 25 MPH zone when the crash occurred. According to the report, Gragson’s 2015 Range Rover SVR left the curve of the roadway, collided with multiple trees, and ejected all four passengers. One of the victims became “grossly dismembered” and killed after hitting a tree, the report said. Three of the other passengers were transported to UMC Trauma with serious injuries. The third victim, who was not transported, condition is currently unknown.

The report details Gragson accelerated his vehicle from the security gate at the Ridges Community after a verbal and aggressive argument with a security officer. The argument escalated after security refused clearance for Gragson’s guests for a party due to the visitors not checking in, per the communities’ Homeowners Association’s guidelines.

The female security guard mentioned to police she was close to Gragson’s car and could smell alcohol on his breath minutes before the crash occurred.

After the deadly crash, Gragson told officers he started drinking at 9 a.m. consuming four to five mixed drinks and a Coors beer.

Gragson voluntarily submitted to standard field sobriety tests and failed, according to the report.

Metro did not release any information on how fast Gragson was traveling at the time of the crash.

Gragson is now facing charges of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in significant bodily harm, and three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm.