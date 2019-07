SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 10: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with control of the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 10, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to several reports, the Las Vegas Golden Knights have reached a deal with star forward William Karlsson that’ll keep him in Las Vegas for a very long time.

William Karlsson will sign an 8-year deal worth $5.9 million AAV to remain a Golden Knight. Deal is expected to be signed in the next two days. #VegasBorn @TheAthleticNHL — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) June 23, 2019

Karlsson, who was scheduled to become a free agent, will reportedly sign an 8-year deal with the Golden Knights worth just over $47 million.