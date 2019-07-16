Resort groups taking steps to shore up business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – 8 News Now has reported extensively about MGM Resorts International’s plan to streamline its business that would cut thousands of jobs and shake up its management structure.

Vital Vegas founder Scott Roeben is hearing that MGM isn’t the only resort group taking major steps to shore up its business. Penn National Gaming is in the throes of its own MGM 2020-style initiative, “Project 30” internally, with the goal is 30% EBIDTA at all its casinos across the country (includes Trop, M in Vegas). Centralization, layoffs are key components while cutting social marketing positions company wide.

8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus has the story.