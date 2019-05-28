Restaurant manager caught on video yelling at workers in DTLV
LAS VEGAS - An employee at MTO Cafe in Downtown Las Vegas posted a video over the weekend saying and showing her manager berating one of her coworkers.
The coworker then decided to stand up for herself during the incident. The video is riddled with curse words as the altercation is heard in the background.
The incident was enough for the owners of the restaurant to act and post their reaction to social media.
8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus has the story.
Metro Police seek armed robbery suspectby Jessica Farkas / Feb 10, 2019
Metro Police need help identifiying one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. It happened at a convenience store on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.
Police said two suspects used a firearm and demanded money from the business' cash register. The suspect in the attached photos is described by police as a black female adult between the ages of 20 and 25. She is about 5'8" tall and has tattoos on her hands, chest, and back.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.Read the Full Article
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegasby Caroline Bleakley, Nia Wong / Oct 14, 2018
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and one injured in a shooting near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center. Two women and a man were killed. Another man was shot but transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say there may have been a relationship between the shooter and the victims.Read the Full Article
Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 95 near Boulder Highwayby Sasha Loftis / Oct 13, 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday evening.
This happened around 5:20 p.m. on US 95 near Boulder Highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
A Ford Escape was driving south on the highway when the SUV's hood unlatched, they said. The driver reportedly tried to slow down with the rider of a Harvey Davidson motorcycle driving directly behind.Read the Full Article
