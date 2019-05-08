News

Royal baby named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Posted: May 08, 2019 / 09:07 AM PDT / Updated: May 08, 2019 / 11:17 AM PDT

LONDON (AP) -- Buckingham Palace says Meghan and Harry's baby is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
 

