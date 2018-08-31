News

Sherry's Forecast: Friday, August 31

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 08:29 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 08:29 AM PDT

Sherry's Forecast: Friday, August 31

Las Vegas - Mostly sunny skies and still some breezes around for this last day of August. And although the afternoons will stay a little extra warmth for the next couple of days, the heat is easier to take with the very dry air. Just stay hydrated and cool. Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has some cooler 90s next week.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected