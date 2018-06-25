Sherry's Forecast: Monday, June 25
Las Vegas - The sunny and hot pattern continues for the desert this week. Expect elevated ozone levels with the hottest afternoon hours, too. Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has more wind which could help break the heat before the weekend.
More Stories
-
RENO, Nevada (AP) - While hundreds of protesters rallied outside,…
-
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Production of Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington is…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-