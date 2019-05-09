News

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, May 9

Las Vegas - Cloudy skies, breezes, and some weak showers so far to start our Thursday. Look for rain and thunderstorms to develop in southern Nevada today and some storms could bring heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Clark County this afternoon. Sherry's WeatherNOW forecast has the details on where we could see the most rain and when it will fall.

