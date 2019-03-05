Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, March 5
Las Vegas - Clouds pouring into southern Nevada with rain heading into California this morning. Showers should be showing up in the mountains by Noon and the valley this afternoon. Heavy rain could arrive overnight and Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast lets you know how long this storm will last and several more chances for rain all the way into next week!
More News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Metro Police seek armed robbery suspect
Metro Police need help identifiying one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. It happened at a convenience store on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.
Police said two suspects used a firearm and demanded money from the business' cash register. The suspect in the attached photos is described by police as a black female adult between the ages of 20 and 25. She is about 5'8" tall and has tattoos on her hands, chest, and back.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.Read the Full Article
-
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and one injured in a shooting near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center. Two women and a man were killed. Another man was shot but transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say there may have been a relationship between the shooter and the victims.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 95 near Boulder Highway
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday evening.
This happened around 5:20 p.m. on US 95 near Boulder Highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
A Ford Escape was driving south on the highway when the SUV's hood unlatched, they said. The driver reportedly tried to slow down with the rider of a Harvey Davidson motorcycle driving directly behind.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW