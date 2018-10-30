Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas - Gusty north winds are blowing through southern Nevada as a cold front sweeps across the desert. Afternoon temps will feel a big difference today and noticeably cooler for trick-or-treaters tomorrow evening. Sherry's WeatherNOW forecast has a warm-up again though by the weekend.
More Stories
-
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and…
-
Metro Police say a person was killed in a crash near Grand…
-
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.