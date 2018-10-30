News

Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 30

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 08:02 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 08:02 AM PDT

Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas - Gusty north winds are blowing through southern Nevada as a cold front sweeps across the desert. Afternoon temps will feel a big difference today and noticeably cooler for trick-or-treaters tomorrow evening. Sherry's WeatherNOW forecast has a warm-up again though by the weekend.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected