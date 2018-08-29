News

Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, August 28

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 07:48 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:48 AM PDT

Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, August 28

Las Vegas - High clouds and sunshine will continue today and the air staying dry. Breezy winds will pick up in the mountains, but the valley will get the stronger breezes back tomorrow. Afternoons will stay on the warm side all the way through the holiday weekend in Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast.

