Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 22

Metro Police need help identifiying one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. It happened at a convenience store on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.

Police said two suspects used a firearm and demanded money from the business' cash register. The suspect in the attached photos is described by police as a black female adult between the ages of 20 and 25. She is about 5'8" tall and has tattoos on her hands, chest, and back.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.