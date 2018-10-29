Sherry's Forecast
Las Vegas - High clouds filling the skies on this last Monday of October, but they're harmless. More sunshine should take over as the day goes on and extra mild low 80s finish the afternoon again. But Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast is scaring up some cool north wind and lower temps in the 70s by Halloween.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
