Shout-Out To The Lon Bronson Band

As our Good Day interview with Smith Center CEO and President Myron Martin was winding down Friday morning, Nate Tannenbaum brought up one of his favorite local bands.

The Lon Bronson band plays monthly at the Smtih Center’s smaller, more intimate theater – named “Myron’s Cabaret.”

The 200-seat room also hosts many nationally and internationally known performers with events ranging from traditional concerts to public speakers and much more.

The main thrust of Nate’s interview with Myron was The Smith Center’s upcoming Broadway season.