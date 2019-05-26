News

Sigler family picks up son's diploma

By:
Posted: May 25, 2019 / 05:24 PM PDT / Updated: May 25, 2019 / 06:13 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Memorial Day weekend marked thousands of CCSD students graduating from high school while one family is mourning the loss of their son.

Michael Sigler was supposed to cross the stage Saturday, but a crash left him brain-dead last week. His family later pulled him off life support. Sigler was a senior at Cimarron High School, who had a fascination with reptiles, the outdoors, and his motorcycle.

The 18-year-old was on his motorcycle when police say another teenager crashed into him. The incident happened just after he left the school campus.

8 News Now reporter Hector Mejia talked with the teen's family as they picked up their sons’ diploma.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News Stories

Trending Video

prev
next

Trending Video

  • Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week

    Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this week

  • SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day

    SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning RECUT

    8 News Now Sunday Morning RECUT

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a E

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a E

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a C

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a C

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a D

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a D

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a A

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a A

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a B

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 8a B

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a A

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a A

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a D

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a D

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a C

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a C

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a B

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 6a B

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a A

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a A

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a B

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a B

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a D

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a D

  • 8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a C

    8 News Now Sunday Morning 5a C

  • Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

    Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

  • Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

    Community members celebrate 'Joy Prom'

  • Sigler family picks up son's diploma

    Sigler family picks up son's diploma

  • RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekend

    RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekend

  • Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegas

    Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegas

  • Marijuana dispensaries owners shut out of new licenses plead case in front of judge

    Marijuana dispensaries owners shut out of new licenses plead case in front of judge

  • Bill cracking down on robocalls passes U.S. Senate, heads to house for vote

    Bill cracking down on robocalls passes U.S. Senate, heads to house for vote

  • Grand jury indicts woman accused of pushing man off RTC bus

    Grand jury indicts woman accused of pushing man off RTC bus

  • Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

    Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

  • Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

    Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers

  • Police find woman shot to death in apartment complex near Washington, Rainbow

    Police find woman shot to death in apartment complex near Washington, Rainbow

  • 8 News NOW Breve Informativo

    8 News NOW Breve Informativo

  • Judge controversy update

    Judge controversy update

  • 8 News Now Good Day - OVation

    8 News Now Good Day - OVation

  • 8 News Now Good Day - National Wine Day

    8 News Now Good Day - National Wine Day

  • Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday Morning, May 24, 2019

    Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday Morning, May 24, 2019

  • Es el reto de la familia moderno

    Es el reto de la familia moderno

  • Swimming tips to each kids at Lifetime Green Valley

    Swimming tips to each kids at Lifetime Green Valley

  • Remedy a Healing Art Exhibition is coming to Cannabation Cannabis Museum

    Remedy a Healing Art Exhibition is coming to Cannabation Cannabis Museum

  • Attorney Eric Palacios discusses summer boat safety

    Attorney Eric Palacios discusses summer boat safety

  • Las Vegas Honda Dealers are helping those in need

    Las Vegas Honda Dealers are helping those in need

  • Pool safety tips with Life Time Green Valley

    Pool safety tips with Life Time Green Valley

  • Memorial Day Weekend essentials with Smith's

    Memorial Day Weekend essentials with Smith's

  • Community honors those lost behind the badge, family of fallen officer grateful for support 

    Community honors those lost behind the badge, family of fallen officer grateful for support 

  • Memorial Day set to bring big crowds to resort day, night clubs

    Memorial Day set to bring big crowds to resort day, night clubs

  • Tedd's Forecast: Thursday Evening, May 23rd

    Tedd's Forecast: Thursday Evening, May 23rd

  • Digging into the tricks of the trade for baseball preps

    Digging into the tricks of the trade for baseball preps

  • Raiders Stadium progress, completion on time for 2020 season

    Raiders Stadium progress, completion on time for 2020 season

  • UNLV team digitizes old newspapers from across the country

    UNLV team digitizes old newspapers from across the country

  • CCSD Police break up multiple fights, pepper spray used to stop altercations

    CCSD Police break up multiple fights, pepper spray used to stop altercations

  • Judge who granted house arrest to the woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus is now receiving threats

    Judge who granted house arrest to the woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus is now receiving threats

  • Bus driver injured, student arrested in Canyon Springs HS fight

    Bus driver injured, student arrested in Canyon Springs HS fight

  • 8 News NOW Breve Informativo

    8 News NOW Breve Informativo

  • Father speaks on son's tragic death, deciding to donate organs

    Father speaks on son's tragic death, deciding to donate organs

  • Como forjan lazos los ninos despues de una mudanza

    Como forjan lazos los ninos despues de una mudanza

  • Las Vegas Now

    Las Vegas Now

  • Las Vegas Now

    Las Vegas Now

  • Downtown motel makeover

    Downtown motel makeover

  • Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Thursday Morning, May 23, 2019

    Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Thursday Morning, May 23, 2019

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Elvis' new Graceland

    8 News Now Good Day - Elvis' new Graceland

  • Tracking wacky weather in the valley

    Tracking wacky weather in the valley

  • In Your Business: Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce

    In Your Business: Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce

  • Downtown motel gets multi-million dollar makeover

    Downtown motel gets multi-million dollar makeover

  • Diane's throwback Thursday song

    Diane's throwback Thursday song

More Stories