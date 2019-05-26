Sigler family picks up son's diploma Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sigler family picks up son's diploma prev next

LAS VEGAS - Memorial Day weekend marked thousands of CCSD students graduating from high school while one family is mourning the loss of their son.

Michael Sigler was supposed to cross the stage Saturday, but a crash left him brain-dead last week. His family later pulled him off life support. Sigler was a senior at Cimarron High School, who had a fascination with reptiles, the outdoors, and his motorcycle.

The 18-year-old was on his motorcycle when police say another teenager crashed into him. The incident happened just after he left the school campus.

8 News Now reporter Hector Mejia talked with the teen's family as they picked up their sons’ diploma.