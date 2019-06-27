Health Department offering free testing today in honor of National HIV Testing day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada District is making it easy to know your HIV status.

Thursday is National HIV Testing day. To participate, SNDH is offering free testing at their location near Decatur and U.S. 95. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Several other sites are offering testing:

AFAN

1830 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 210, Las Vegas, NV 89104,

(702) 382-2326 or visit: Aid for AIDS of Nevada/afanlv.org

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 218, Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 862-8075 or visit: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Community Counseling Center

714 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89104

(702) 369-8700 or visit: Community Counseling Center.org

The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada (The Center)

401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 733-9800 or visit: TheCenterLV.org

Trac-B Exchange

6114 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

(702) 840-6693 or visit: Harm Reduction Center LV.com

The CDC estimates 1 million people are living with HIV in the United States. It says 1 in 7 aren’t aware of their infection.