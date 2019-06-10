Special Beauty Pageant in Pahrump

A special beauty pageant took place this past weekend in Pahrump: the annual Ms Senior Golden Years event – where contestants must be at least 60-years-old to enter – and have a driving passion to improve the southern Nye County community.

This year there were five contestants in the event that took place at the Saddle West Casino. Our own Nate Tannenbaum was one of the three judges tasked with picking a winner.

In addition to traditional pageants events like talent, evening wear and talking about their social improvement platforms, the ladies also had a swimwear competition – but not like you might imagine. On Saturday evening they all donned swimsuits that their mothers or grandmothers might have worn in the early 1900s!

This year’s crown went to Laraine Babbitt, who told rthe sold-out crowd she wants to hold a retreat for those who are caregivers helping others. She herself cared for her mother who recently passed away. Babbit says she learned that caregivers go through both emotional and physical stress and she wants to give back to those whose careers are all about that.