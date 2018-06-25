News

Special Olympic competitors redefining own expectations

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 02:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 02:49 PM PDT

Special Olympic competitors redefining own expectations

LAS VEGAS - An extraordinary group of Las Vegas athletes just finished their season on the podium.

There are sharks in the water and coming to break records and make people smile. The Las Vegas pool filled with Special Olympic athletes who are re-defining their own expectations.

8 News NOW Sports reporter Jon Tritsch has the story. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected