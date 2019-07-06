Spy plane pilot Robert Gilliland dies at 93

Ex Lockheed chief test pilot Robert Gilliland, the first man to fly the SR-71 Blackbird in 1964 joins the aircraft at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, to mark the 40th anniversary of the plane’s first flight. (Photo by Michael Stephens – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the top spy plane pilots in the world who worked out of Area 51 at the Nevada Test Site has passed away.

Robert Gilliland was 93 years old.

He was a prominent member of the group of former CIA pilots and engineers who worked at the super secret Area 51 in the ‘60s. The were known as the roadrunners.

He was one of the first to fly many of the fastest experimental aircraft, including the U-2, the SR-71 Blackbird and the F-104 Starfighter.

He logged more time flying at mach 3 than any other pilot.

He is in the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Gilliland started his career in the Navy, enlisting at age 17 during World War II, and later graduating from the Naval Academy.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.