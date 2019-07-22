STUDY: Cutting 300 calories a day can improve your health

NEW YORK (CBS) – A new study finds that cutting just 300 calories a day could have a huge impact on your overall health.

Researchers with the National Institute of Health followed groups for two years and told them they could eat whatever they wanted to, but they had to restrict calories. The adults in the study were fairly fit or just slightly overweight and ranged in age from 21 to 50.

On average, the group cut 300 calories. That’s the equivalent of about two chocolate chip cookies, or about a cup of ice cream.

According to the study, the group lost weight and body fat, cholesterol levels improved, blood pressure fell, and they had better blood sugar levels and less inflammation. Each person in the group lost an average of 16 pounds over a two-year period.