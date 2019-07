LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – United Way kicks off its “Stuff the Bus” event.

It helps our under-served students and local schools. “Stuff the Bus” collects things like backpacks, black and blue pens, pencils, crayons, and more.

United Way is collecting items through July 19. You can make donations to United Way of Southern Nevada, located at Flamingo and Jones. Or at SOS Radio, at 6th and Sahara.