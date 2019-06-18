STUNNING: Record-breaking asteroid photo

An incredible years-long space mission to explore a near-earth asteroid just got up close and personal and broke a record in the meantime

NASA has released a stunning new photo of an asteroid at very close range. It’s the latest from the spacecraft Osiris-Rex which is orbiting the asteroid named Bennu. It was shot at a range of less than half a mile — which set a record for the closest distance a spacecraft has orbited a body in the solar system.

Osiris-Rex was launched in 2016 on a seven-year mission to study Bennu.