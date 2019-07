THIS LOOKS LIKE FUN! Take a look at this red carpet for the Toy Story 4 world premiere tonight in Los Angeles. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are expected to be there. Toy Story 4 is in theaters next Friday.

Toy Story 4 is just one of more than a dozen major sequels to be out in the coming months. Other movies with familiar characters to be released include Dark Phoenix, The Lion King, Secret Life of Pets 2 and Men in Black: International.