Summer Road Trips: Nate’s L-A vacation

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The 8NewsNow Good Day show has spent the last week or so showing you great vacation spots around the western U-S.

We’ve shown off hot spots you may already know about (San Francisco and Hawaii), as well as places you might not think of as vacation destinations (Fresno and Utah).

This morning, Nate showed pictures from his family’s trip to Los Angeles – including watching three games at Dodgers stadium.

The series of vacation reports wraps up tomorrow with a look at – – Las Vegas!