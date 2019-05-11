Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man waiting at Henderson bus stop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

HENDERSON (KLAS) -- Henderson police say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle as he waited at a bus stop near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Their preliminary investigation shows a silver car left the roadway and struck the man, age unknown, as he waited near the bus stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the driver was transported to St. Rose Dominican, Siena Campus in unknown condition.

Officers believe both speed and impairment were factors in the fatal crash.

West Sunset Road will be closed to all traffic for several hours while police continue their investigation.