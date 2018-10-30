Tedd's Forecast: Monday Evening, Oct. 29th
#TeddSaid: Breezy and cooler Tuesday as temps won't even reach 80. Staying cool
Las Vegas - #TeddSaid: Breezy and cooler Tuesday as temps won't even reach 80. Staying cool and near average in the extended as we head through the week.
More Stories
-
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and…
-
Metro Police say a person was killed in a crash near Grand…
-
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.