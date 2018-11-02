Teen goes missing for 3rd time in past month, officers asking for help locating him

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Las Vegas Search and Rescue is asking the public to keep an eye out for missing 16-year-old Vicenzo Paradiso.

Vincenzo is described as high functioning autistic and he was last seen in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gowan Road.

Officers say that he is carrying a light blue pillow case with toys in it and that he may cover his face when approached. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue sweatpants, and blue Croc shoes.

If you see him please call 9-1-1.