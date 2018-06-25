Teen killed in ATV crash identified
LAS VEGAS - A 16-year-old who was killed after being thrown off an ATV Sunday night has been identified as Alejandro Renteria.
The crash happened near South Hollywood Boulevard and Kodachrome Road in a desert area behind the Clark County wetlands.
Metro Police says the ATV hit a large hole in the ground before going airborne. That's when the 15-year-old female driver and a 16-year-old passenger were thrown off the bike. The 15-year-old is expected to survive.
Police say there were no signs of impairment.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court handed American Express a win…
-
DENVER (AP) - Democrat Jared Polis, a five-term congressman, and Cary…
-
Nevada will receive $2.1 million from the Department of Justice to…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-