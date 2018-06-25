News

Teen killed in ATV crash identified

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 08:29 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 10:46 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - A 16-year-old who was killed after being thrown off an ATV Sunday night has been identified as Alejandro Renteria.

The crash happened near South Hollywood Boulevard and Kodachrome Road in a desert area behind the Clark County wetlands.

Metro Police says the ATV hit a large hole in the ground before going airborne. That's when the 15-year-old female driver and a 16-year-old passenger were thrown off the bike. The 15-year-old is expected to survive.

Police say there were no signs of impairment.

