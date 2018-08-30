Teen shot by Metro Police battled substance abuse Video

LAS VEGAS - It's a story that shines a light on the heartbreaking reality of substance abuse.

Mission High School is the first school of its kind in the nation with a program dedicated to students struggling with addiction.

This week, the school lost one of their own students, Roosevelt Brown was killed by Metro Police on Saturday.

Brown dropped out of Mission High School last year. He went to an after-school program at the school called Alternative Peer Group. That's where he met Rhonda Fairchild.

Fairchild serves as the Director of the Alternative Peer Group at Mission High School.

"We really get close here. So, it's hard to lose one," said Fairchild. "Especially when it could have been avoided."

Brown was involved in a hour-long standoff with Metro Police on Saturday. Body camera footage shows police telling the 18-year-old to get down on the ground. The incident happened near Doolittle and H Street.

Brown pointed a gun at police and was fatally shot by a sniper.

Those who knew Brown say it was a heartbreaking end to a person who could have had a bright future.

"He made different choices. He took a different path with his life. He was still part of our family. He was still a brother to us," Fairchild said through tears.

Through the Alternative Peer Group, Fairchild and her students hold anonymous meetings. It's a safe environment for students. She remembered Brown as a great student who wanted more in life. But, he had his own demons.

Fairchild said this is a horrible reality of his disease.

"Substance abuse disorder is a real thing and it's affecting so many families. They just want to help their kids. Their kids are dying and they don't know what to do," Fairchild added.

Fairchild says she will continue to help students overcome their battles and maybe next time, even save a life.

The organization There is “No Hero in Heroin,” which helped to bring Mission High School to Las Vegas, is currently seeking public grant funding to help sustain the initiative.