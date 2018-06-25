Toys R Us to close all stores on Friday
LAS VEGAS - Toys R Us will close all of its stores nationwide on Friday, June 29. That also includes its Babies R Us stores.
The company, which has been in business for more than 70 years, announced in March that it would liquidate its 740 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Most of the stores have markdowns starting at 60 percent, some discounts are even higher. Some stores could close earlier in the week, depending on inventory.
Hurry! Only 4 Days Left! #toysrusclosingsale #babiesrus #toysrus #alwaysatrukid pic.twitter.com/5F0vM1UDfr— ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 25, 2018
