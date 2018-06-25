Toys R Us to close all stores on Friday

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Toys R Us will close all of its stores nationwide on Friday, June 29. That also includes its Babies R Us stores.

The company, which has been in business for more than 70 years, announced in March that it would liquidate its 740 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Most of the stores have markdowns starting at 60 percent, some discounts are even higher. Some stores could close earlier in the week, depending on inventory.